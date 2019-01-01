BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — St. Kitts’ Ms. Anya Seetahal won three of the four segments of competition to bring back home the Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant crown early on Dec. 31, beating eight regional contestants.

The 39th annual Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant was held Dec. 30 from 8:00 p.m. at the St. Kitts Marriott’s Grand Ball Room, where a large crowd cheered Ms. Seetahal who amassed 523 points to be adjudged the winner.

Ms. Seetahal received the crown from the outgoing 2017/2018 Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Queen, Ms. Tasyanna Clifton, of French St. Martin. She was crowned by Deputy Prime Minister the Hon Shawn Richards and Senator the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett at 12:57 a.m. Dec. 31.

First runner-up position went to St. Lucia’s Ms. Francine Mason, who scored 475.50 points, while the second runner-up position was taken by Ms. Cherece Richards of Barbados with 466.50 points. Other contestants were USVI’s Keshaundia Quinn, 465 points; Anguilla’s Charisma Jones-Chin, 459.50 points; Trinidad and Tobago’s Anastasia Salickram, 450.50 points; Dominica’s Jorjanna Albert 450 points; Antigua and Barbuda’s Sherona McAlmont 442.50 points; and Nevis’ Sidondre Flemming, 382.50 points.

“It is an exciting feeling, and being able to become the new Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Queen is an integral feeling,” said a tearful Ms. Seetahal on being crowned. “I am so thankful for everything.”

Asked how she prepared for the pageant Ms. Seetahal said: “I entered into the world of pageantry last year and I was able to capture the crown of Miss National Carnival Talented Teen, a local pageant and since then I have been mentally and physically preparing for this big night.”

The nine contestants taking part competed in four segments. In the first segment ‘performing talent’ Ms. Anya Seetahal, was wildly cheered by an enthusiastic home crowd, mesmerised both the judges and spectators and blew away the competition by taking a massive 234 points.

Following her in the ‘performing talent’ competition were Miss Trinidad and Tobago with 219 points; Miss St. Lucia with 205 points; Miss Anguilla, Miss USVI, and Miss Dominica tied with 199 points each; Miss Barbados with 193 points; Miss Antigua and Barbuda with 187 points; and Miss Nevis with 182 points.

Miss St. Kitts won in the ‘theatrical appearance’ segment with 135.50 points, followed by Miss Barbados with 134 points. Others were Miss St. Lucia 124 points; Miss USVI with 123 points; Miss Antigua and Barbuda 121 points; Miss Dominica 118.50 points; Miss Anguilla 118 points; Miss Trinidad and Tobago 105 points; and Miss Nevis 85 points.

The ‘Evening wear’ segment was won by Miss Dominica who amassed 62 points, followed by Miss St. Lucia 60 points. Others were Miss St. Kitts 59.50 points; Miss Anguilla 55.50 points; Miss USVI 55 points; Miss Barbados 52 points; Miss Trinidad and Tobago 49 points; Miss Nevis 48.50 points; and Miss Antigua and Barbuda 42 points.

Miss St. Kitts bounced back in the ‘on stage interview’ winning with 94 points, followed by Miss Antigua and Barbuda who had 92.50 points. Others were Miss USVI 88 points; Miss Barbados 87.50 points; Miss Anguilla 87 points; Miss St. Lucia 86.50 points; Miss Trinidad and Tobago 77.50 points; Miss Dominica 70.50 points; and Miss Nevis 67 points.