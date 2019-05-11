The Under-17 team of the Nevis-based Bath United Football Club left from the Vance Amory Airport in Nevis for St. Maarten Friday morning, May 10, to take part in the 2nd Willful Skillful Sports Club 17-and-Under Football Tournament, and it is thanking the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis for back-to-back sponsorship.

“The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, which also sponsored the team last year when we participated in the inaugural Willful Skillful Sports Club 17-and-Under Football Tournament, supports the youth,” said Team Manager Jermaine Bartlette. “Over the past years the bank has been sponsoring the team tremendously – they are actually one of the platinum sponsors to the team.”

Bartlette made the remarks recently when he received the bank’s sponsorship cheque from Ms Hyacinth Pemberton, Manager of the Nevis Branch of the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis in Ward Building on Island Main Road, Stoney Grove, Charlestown.

“We are going to St. Maarten on the 10th of May for the Under-17 Tournament which is organised by the Willful Skillful Sports Club,” said Bartlette. “Six teams are taking part in this year’s tournament and we are hoping to come back victorious. Last year we played and we came third overall, so this year we are hoping to do better. Last year we were at a disadvantage as we played two games back to back.”

According to the Team Manager, the tournament will be held from Friday May 10 to Sunday May 12 at the Kay Hill Football Stadium in St. Maarten. Information from out of St. Maarten has it that six teams will be taking part in the tournament and Bath United FC is the only team from Nevis. Unconfirmed reports have it that two teams will be from St. Kitts.

Manager of the Nevis Branch of the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis Hyacinth Pemberton said that the directorate and management of the bank supports the development of young persons in the Federation and sport has been identified as one of the vehicles that bears fruits.

“The future of any country, St. Kitts and Nevis included, lies in the hands of today’s young generation,” said Pemberton. “Moulding them while still young will ultimately lead to responsible leaders in future. Bath United Football has been in the forefront when it comes to shaping the youth and as an institution we are cognisant of the fact that the team worshipped as a group on Sunday May 5 at the Bath Road New Testament Church of God. This proves that the club has a holistic approach to youth development, and we applaud them.”

In the meantime Bartlette revealed that twenty players and six officials, including head coach Alex Claxton, would be travelling to St. Maarten. The boys have been training since last year, training five days a week and they play in different tournaments in St. Kitts and Nevis. Four of their Under-17 boys, Dejal Mayers, Jalden Mayers, Vibert Stevens, and Kejaun Ward, recently travelled with the St. Kitts Nevis national team to Tampa, Florida, where they gained considerable experience.

In conclusion, Bartlette said: “From the various events I go to, I realise Development Bank is there to lend a helping hand and I will encourage people to do more business with them so they can do more sponsorship throughout the communities.”