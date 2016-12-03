St Pauls suffer first defeat; U20 Sugar Boys given tough group

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-S L Horsfords St. Pauls suffered their first defeat of the 2016-2017 St. Kitts-Nevis Football Association Premier league after they fell to Hobson Enterprise Garden Hotspurs 2-1 at Warner Park on Wednesday evening.

Following a dominant performance in a 6-0 win over Delta Petroleum Sandy Point over the Weekend St. Pauls looked unbeatable but finally met their first stumbling block in the form Spurs who became the first team to score on the former Champions.

Shervin Allen’s 36th minute strike for Spurs will be recorded on the St. Pauls team in over 12 hours of football thus far for the season and give Spurs a 1-nil lead. The goal seemed to have opened up the game and as chances were created by both teams to add to the scoreline.

After the Halftime interval Spurs looked to add to their advantage and did so in the 55th minute through Tiran Hanley.

St. Pauls however was given a glimmer of hope in the 70th minute when Keithroy Freeman got one back for St. Pauls to set up a difficult final 20 minutes for the Spurs side.

However they were successful in thwarting the St. Pauls side to record an important win and move in to second place two points behind leader St. Pauls.

Earlier on Wednesday evening Winner Circle Newtown had a statement win over Sandy Point as they were crushed 8-1 in a one sided encounter.

Tristan Francis and Leslian Dasent were left red face as they both scored own goals to hand Newton a 2-0 mid way in the first half. On the stroke of halftime Renaldo Belgrove gave Newtown 3-0 lead heading into the break.

Newtowns dominance continued in the second half when Ian ‘Rumpy’ Lake added a fourth in the 50th minute. Jason Isaac Dakari Phipps and Jamar Smith as well as a second from lake all added to Sandy Point’s misery.

On Tuesday Evening a last minute goal by Darren Brookes handed Sol Island Conaree a narrow 3-2 victory over the Elco St Peters. Brookes’ goal came in the 3rd minute of added time with the score locked at 2-2.

Also on Tuesday Fast Cash SPD and Old Road Jets played to a bore 0-0 draw.

In other football news the U-20 St. Kitts and Nevis team have been drawn in a difficult group in the Under-20 World Cup Qualifiers/ U-20 CONCACAF competition that will take place in Costa Rica in February 2017.

The draw took place in Costa Rica and saw St. Kitts and Nevis being drawn in Group B alongside the United States, Panama and Caribbean counterparts Haiti.

The Sugar Boys will play their first game versus Haiti on February 18 one day after the competition opens. They then take on Panama on the 20th before finishing the group stage of the competition versus the USA.

The top two team from each group will proceed to the Semi-Final of the competition and also qualify for the U-20 World Cup in Korea later in the year.

The U-20 qualified for this competition after they finished as the best third place team from the Caribbean.