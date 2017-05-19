St. Thomas Primary School takes 11th Annual Spelling Bee Competition

By Monique Washington

St. Thomas Primary School has been named the 2017 11thannual Dr. Lornette Mills Charitable Fund Spelling Bee Primary School champions.

The May 12 competition, which is held in collaboration with the Department of Education, occurred at the Nevis Performing Arts Center (NEPAC).

All eight primary schools on Nevis participated:

St James, represented by Asane Browne, Rihanna Howell and standby Aaliyah Ellio

Ivor Walters, represented by R’Rheyanah Powell, Jae-ele Swanston and standby Joshua Smith

Elizabeth Pemberton, represented by Ayana Meade, Tayshaia Stanley and standby Anjua Pemberton

JoycelynLiburd Primary, represented by Keniyo Challenger, Shamar Ottley and standby McKeali Lewis

Nevis Academy, represented by KasviRoa, Khiara Gill and standby Syl-NeisyaPogson

Voilet O Jeffers Nichoolls, represented by AdianNisbet ,Tahleya Phillip and standby Sasha Browne

Charlestown, represented by DevendraShreegobin, Anihra Wiles and standby RudeliciaBudgeon

St Thomas, represented by J’HadoneHerbert ,Kalliya Isaac and standby AmbikaSanichar.

The competition saw four rounds: easy, intermediate, hard and collaborative. After four rounds, there was a tie breaker that determined Charlestown Primary captured third position, Nevis Academy captured second position and the St. Thomas Primary won the competition. St. Thomas also won the competition in 2009.

The competition continued as the Best Speller prize needed to be awarded. The judges determined who the best spellers were from each school. The competition boiled down to the three top students: Jae-ele Swanston of the of the Ivor Walters Primary School, KashviRoa of Nevis Academy and DevendraShreegobin of the Charlestown Primary School. Swanston out spelled his competition and won best speller, while Roa and Shreegobin tied for second.