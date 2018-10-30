(Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister)

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has expressed hearty congratulations to the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the occasion of that country’s 39th anniversary of Independence, observed on Saturday, Oct. 27.

In a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister Harris stated that this significant milestone is indeed worthy of celebration, “as you stop to reflect on the myriad achievements of your beloved country since it attained nationhood status nigh four decades ago.”

Dr. Harris further noted that, “Independence celebrations afford us the opportunity to reflect equally on the challenges which confront us as Small Island Developing States in a global environment which often runs counter to our development objectives.”

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis extended his best wishes for the well-being of the people and the continued prosperity of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.