The police are currently investigating a Wounding with Intent incident that occurred in Basseterre on May 17, 2019.
Police responded to a report of a wounding on Friday afternoon in the vicinity of the Independence Square. Investigations so far have revealed that a Harbor View man was stabbed from behind in his upper left chest area with a sharp object by an assailant.
Seaton was transported to the J.N.F. General Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Persons with information about this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at the Basseterre Police Station by dialing 465-2241, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707.