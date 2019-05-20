The police are currently investigating a Wounding with Intent incident that occurred in Basseterre on May 17, 2019. The police are currently investigating a Wounding with Intent incident that occurred in Basseterre on May 17, 2019.

Police responded to a report of a wounding on Friday afternoon in the vicinity of the Independence Square. Investigations so far have revealed that a Harbor View man was stabbed from behind in his upper left chest area with a sharp object by an assailant.

Seaton was transported to the J.N.F. General Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.