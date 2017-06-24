Staff at JNF Hospital receiving psychological assistance following onsite murder

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Staff at the Joseph N France Hospital are currently receiving psychological assistance following a shooting incident at that medical facility Tuesday that resulted in the death of a young man.

That morning, a gunman caused a frantic scene at the main medical facility in St. Kitts and Nevis when he ran into the hospital and shot and killed Darnell Govia of Philipps’.

Information reaching this publication understands that the incident took at about 9 a.m in the vicinity of the lab at the western end of the hospital, where the gunman opened fire on the victim in the presence of staff, who had to duck for their safety. The victim was allegedly shot eight times.

Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating and one person is in custody, but up until press time, no one had been charged for the incident. This killing brings the homicide total to 16 for the year in St. Kitts and Nevis.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, the ministry of health disclosed that operations at the hospital continued uninterrupted. The statement also reported that the staff of the hospital – specifically the laboratory, emergency room, emergency medical services (EMT), outpatient, registration and housekeeping departments – are receiving “psychological intervention” by a team of trained counsellors.

“As can be expected, the full extent of the emotional and psychological trauma that has been experienced by the hospital’s staff, in-patients and out-patients cannot be minimized or generalized, and must be addressed in a manner that brings healing and wholeness to these individuals,” the statement read. “As such, the ministry is doing everything in its power to facilitate intervention and counselling for all persons so affected.”

The management of the institution also issued assurances that the staff of the emergency room did everything in their power to try and save the victim, who succumbed to his injuries one hour later. The statement also disclosed that the ministry of health would be taking additional measures to improves security at the hospital

“The ministry of health confirms that steps are being taken to strengthen the security system at the hospital, with a view to closing security gaps, to tightening regulations and to providing a sense of safety for patients, staff, service providers and [those] who access the facility,” stated the press release.

Acting Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Shawn Richards has described the Tuesday morning shooting at the Joseph N France Hospital “as of tremendous concern to this Unity government.” Richards, in giving an address to the nation following the incident, reminded that it was just last week that the government used the parliamentary process to introduce harsher penalties for the unlawful possession and use of firearms.

“The debate was rich and robust, but what emerged was a collective understanding that violent crime and particularly gun crime has become a cancer in our midst [that] has to be eradicated,” he said. “Today is yet another stark reminder that violent crime committed with guns can occur at any time, at any place and to any of us.”

He then issued a stern warning to criminal elements, declaring that the government will not “back down” in its efforts to fight crime.

“Those bent on terrorizing the law abiding citizens and residents of our country shall be confronted and they shall fail,” he said. “As our prime minister has repeatedly stated, in any confrontation between law enforcement and criminality, law enforcement must prevail.”

Richards added that they are seeking to provide comfort to the staff at the JNF and to provide additional security there to ensure that similar incidents does not reoccur.

“I assure them that their safety and security, just as the safety and security of all our residents and citizens, is of paramount importance to this government,” he said. “We shall therefore move quickly to beef up security at JNF and at all government institutions throughout the federation.

He further stated that the government will proceed in its efforts to install island-wide CCTV coverage to allow greater reliance on technology in the fight against crime.

“We ask the public to continue to support these efforts as we grapple with this decades-old cancer of violent crime.”

Richards ended by expressing sympathy to the family of Govia and gave assurances there shall be no stone left unturned to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“In this regard, I beseech the public to assist the police with their investigations,” he said. “If you see something, say something. Let us fight this cancer of crime together.”