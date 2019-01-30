BASSETERRE, St. Kitts -– “Showcasing Skills, Empowering People for Life,” is the theme of the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) Feb. 9 to 16, week-long second anniversary celebration.

Objectives of the week are to celebrate and highlight the successes of STEP in diverse areas, according to STEP’s Quality Assurance Coordinator/Consultant, Emile Greene. Emphasis will be placed on training; to increase public awareness and knowledge of the program’s significant roles; and STEP’s impact in building technical and vocational skills in the workforce.

Other objectives are to highlight STEP’s role in collaborating with employers who facilitate on-the-job’ training; to further STEP’s goal of providing trainees with opportunities to gain a TVET Council technical and vocational certificate; and to provide short-term training for STEP’s staff and field supervisors to improve their operational efficiency.

The STEP Second Anniversary Committee is chaired by Greene and includes Director of the Skills Training Empowerment Programme, Wendell Wattley; STEP’s Field Coordinator, William Phillip; and STEP Office Manager, Mrs. Agatha Caines.

Other members are STEP Accountant, STEP’s Senior Field Officer, Clive Nias; STEP’s Senior Field Officer, Jason McKoy; STEP’s Public Relations Officer, Peter Ngunjiri; owner of Cetecom Advertising Network, Colin Tyrell, that is producing a video documentary about STEP; and private sector employer, Heston Hamm.

The committee reports to Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for STEP, Osbert DeSuza.

Greene said a panel representing STEP staff, trainees and employers will appear on WINN FM’s Feb. 2 ‘Inside the News’ show to inform the general public about the STEP’s anniversary and upcoming activities.

On Feb. 9, Prime Minister and Minister with responsibility for STEP, Dr. the Hon Timothy Harris will launch the celebration to mark the government agency’s launch in February 2017. STEP replaced the People Employment Programme (PEP).

Feb. 10 at 10 a.m., STEP’s staff, field supervisors and trainees will attend a worship service at the Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Bourryeau.

Feb. 11, will be the commencement of Work Projects to highlight during which STEP trainees’ skills will be highlighted and a beautification competition will be launched for community clean up groups. Sugar City 90.3 FM will feature a program about STEP, and ZIZ TV will broadcast a video feature about STEP operations. Brochures featuring STEP will be distributed at different points in Basseterre.

Feb. 12, STEP field supervisors training will be facilitated by Pastor Marvan Simpson at the Ocean Terrace Inn from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Feb. 13, a STEP team will be guests on the ‘Working for You’ programme on ZIZ radio; there will be a re-broadcast of the STEP operations video on ZIZ TV; and STEP staff and trainees will distribute brochures in Basseterre.

Feb 14, STEP offices will be closed on for a staff development day for office and field staff. The event will be presented by Dr. Analdo Bailey, and Ms. Tamu Browne at the Ocean Terrace Inn from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Feb. 15, the Second Anniversary Edition of STEP Fair will be held 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. at West Independence Square. The fair will feature displays, products and farm produce. An information and registration desk, digital photographic display showcasing STEP trainees and the distribution of STEP brochures.

Feb. 16, activities will end with a staff bonding and team-building event organised to enhance interpersonal work relationships and togetherness.