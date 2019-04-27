Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Stoney Grove area in which one person was shot and killed.

Police received the report of the incident at about 9:30 p.m. Friday night (April 26) and responded. Preliminary investigations have revealed that twenty-year-old Donald Cornelius of Stoney Grove, Nevis was found lying face down in an unresponsive state with apparent gunshot wounds to his body.

District Medical Officer, Dr. Chandy Jacobs was summoned to the scene and pronounced Cornelius dead. The Crime Scene Technician processed the scene and took items of evidential value into Police custody.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Persons with information about this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department by dialing 469-5392 or their nearest Police Station.