BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Ninety-one Top primary and secondary school student athletes received Excellence Awards July 18 at the Third Annual Department of Sports ceremony held at Government House.

The event was held under the theme “Celebrating Excellence, Inspiring Innovation.” Awards were presented to the Federation’s top student athletes and the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College was recognized for outstanding performances in various sports including athletics, basketball, cricket, football, netball, tennis, and volleyball, during the 2017-2018 sports year.

Department of Sports Director Anthony Wiltshire said the afternoon was about celebrating excellence.

“We are culminating another year of keen competition amongst our public as well as our private schools” Wiltshire explained. “In order to accomplish excellence, our young athletes must be innovative.

“No longer can they be satisfied with mediocre performances but must aim for excellence as they discover new ways of excelling,” he said. “Our goal at the Department of Sports is to promote sports for all. Consequently, we encourage all schools to participate in the various disciplines.”

Notable winners were:

Sportsmen of the Year, Daron Thomas from Dieppe Bay Primary and Lestin Wiltshire from Charles E. Mills Secondary School (CEMSS). Sportswomen of the Year were Kyema Rawlins from Dr. William Connor Primary and Trishanni Warner from CEMSS. The Award for Academic and Athletic Excellence was presented to Kayella Rawlins from Dr. William Connor Primary and De-Andre Drew from Cayon Primary, while the high school recipients were Khanein Blanchette from Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, and Lestin Wiltshire from CEMSS. The award recognizes the best in the classroom and on the court/field.

The Primary School of the Year was named as the Dr. Williams Connor Primary, while CEMSS was the High School of the Year.

Awardees in the various disciplines for males and females were:

Athletics: Daron Thomas, Dieppe Bay Primary and Kyema Rawlins, Dr. William Connor Primary.

The high schools winners were:

Shaima Hamilton and Trishanni Warner, both of CEMSS. High School basketball went to Lestin Wiltshire, CEMSS. In cricket, De-Andre Drew, Cayon Primary and K’Von Esdaille, CEMSS. In football, Vyhonrai Francis, Tyrell Williams Primary, and Jahzara Claxton, Bronte Welsh Primary. The high school winners were Tiquanny Williams, Verchilds High School and Ovalyn White, Washington Archibald High School. In Netball, Kayzg Boyles, Saddlers Primary and Kazivor Jeffers, Saddlers Secondary. In Tennis, Devok Deepak, George Moody Stuart Primary and Jayda Browne, Seventh Day Adventist. In Volleyball, Lestin Wiltshire, CEMSS. Special Olympics athletes were Rashawn Daniel and Jermaine Scott. The Special Olympic Coach was Kevaughn Gerald.

Other awards presented were:

Most Supportive Principals: Jacqueline Douglas, Dieppe Bay Primary and Francil Morris, Cayon High. The Primary School Teacher of the Year was Julian Philbert, Dr. William Connor Primary. High School Teacher of the Year went to Llewellyn Pyke, CEMSS. Meanwhile, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and the Public Works Department received the Supportive Entities Awards.

Officials recognized were:

Oretha Mitchum, Shorna Edwards and Ralph Arthurton, Netball Umpires and Calden Duncan, Football Referee.

Staff members honoured were:

Richards Dore, Alpheus Mulraine and Wesley Francis – Drivers’ Award; Noel Guishard – Retired Employees’ Award; Steadroy Douglas and Myron Phillip – Groundsmen of the Year; Charmaine Knight, Ludis Francis, Jazza Buchanan, Codville Rogers, Godfrey Roberts – Elvis “Star” Browne, Long Service Award; Major Francis-Wattley, Governor General, His Excellency Sir Tapley Seaton, Minister of Sports, Honourable Shawn Richards, Elricia Francis, and Bertyl Phillip – The Director’s Award; Lance Lewis – Coach of the Year.

The 2018 Department of Sports Excellence Awards ceremony was attended by Governor General, His Excellency Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton; National Hero, Dr. the Right Excellent and the Right Honourable Sir Kennedy Simmonds; senior government officials; parents; sports enthusiasts; and other well-wishers.