Student chefs currently attending the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) in St. Kitts will soon get an opportunity to learn from one of the world’s top chefs, announced Kathleen Pessolano, Consultant in the Ministry of Tourism.

Italian restaurateur, chef and cookbook author Pino Luongo, will be in the Federation to participate in the fifth Annual Restaurant Week, July 18-28.

“He is partnering with the CFBC to… work with some students there and doing some trainings. On Friday, they will be doing some cooking and training sessions together with students and then one student eventually would be selected to actually have an internship from the college with Chef Pino,” said Ms. Pessolano.

Chef Pino, who arrives in St. Kitts and Nevis on Thursday, is also expected to engage in a number of special culinary events with various restaurants.

“He is hosting a few special events: a brunch at Marshalls with Chef Marshall to learn from each other and cook together. Pino would be sort of using coconut with Chef Marshall to create a special brunch menu on Sunday, July 21,” she said. “On Monday, he will join chefs at Park Hyatt St. Kitts creating a US$45 special dinner entrée.”

On Wednesday, July 24, Chef Pino will be working with the team at Sprat Net in Old Road by contributing a marinade to the spare ribs.

Ms. Pessolano encouraged attendees to join the chef at his various stops, noting that the brunch at Marshalls is already sold out. “It is the first time that Restaurant Week has ever hosted an international chef to really roll up sleeves and get involved in the Restaurant Week activities and helping to advance the mission.”

Pino opened Il Cantinori, an instant hit in New York City’s East Village, in 1983. Through his 16 restaurants, he has earned a loyal following among foodies, celebrities, and locals in New York, the Hamptons, and Chicago, bringing the essence of his homeland — the flavors, the landscape, the history and the culture of Tuscany — to America.