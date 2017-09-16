Students at Gingerland Secondary School to be placed on rotation

Students of the Gingerland Secondary School will be returning back to school on Monday, Sept. 18, but the students might not be in school for the entire day.

The Gingerland Secondary School reopened its doors to just fourth and fifth form students while the first, second and third form remained home for another week.

The Observer visited the school on Wednesday and noted an incredible amount of construction currently ongoing. A number of plumbers and electricians were at the school as well as a number of construction workers. The principal and vice principal’s office are still being worked on, with the second floor just beginning, while the bathroom facility, the Observer understands, are weeks from completion.

The Observer further understands that when school reopens, the students will attend on rotation; some forms will attend school in the morning, while the other forms will attend in the afternoon.This has been caused by the lack of space on the school ground and the lack of bathroom facilities.

Prior to the official opening of the school year, the premier of Nevis and the minister in charge of education, the Honourable Vance Amory, announced that both high schools will not be opening on the Sept. 4 because of the current construction on the schools.

He further noted that “the contractors, as I have said, have been given firm instructions to ensure that the work for which they had been contracted is completed during this extended period that is up to Sept. 8, so that our children can attend school in safety from the 11th.”

The students at the Charlestown Secondary School returned to school Sept. 11.

At the Gingerand Secondary School, Raoul Pemberton of public works said the new addition would amplify the footprint of the building and add another floor.

“What you are going to have downstairs is a reception area and a store, filing and copy room with an information technology room in one,” he said. “Upstairs you have a conference room, something the school did not have. We are hoping that the conference room would have audio visual facilities. There is the secretary’s area, a waiting area, the principal and vice principal’s office, there’s also a bathroom upstairs… a small washroom for the principal and…we are going to have a bathroom downstairs.”

Also closed for construction is the Gingerland Preschool, as it adds a major addition to the facility