Students receive Alexander Hamilton Scholarship Awards

From the NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – Four students are now the new recipients of the Alexander Hamilton Scholarship Award. The students were presented with their awards by the Honourable Eric Evelyn, minister of Youth and Community Development on Nevis, on Jan. 12 on the Alexander Hamilton Museum Grounds during the annual staging of the Alexander Hamilton Tea Party in commemoration of his indelible historical presence.

The scholarship, an initiative that began more than 50 years ago, is awarded to four first form students to assist them in their academic endeavours throughout secondary school.

Kegel Isaac and Jonnicia Williams are the recipients from the Charlestown Secondary School, while Kirmani Hanley and Kimalijah Warner are the recipients from the Gingerland Secondary School.

In brief remarks, Evelyn admonished the recipients to continue to attain the highest grades and vowed to show an interest in their performance during the years of their tenure in secondary school.

“I would like to say congratulations to the students and…to congratulate all partners who made it possible,” Evelyn said. “…Become statesmen and stateswomen. Work hard. Don’t give trouble. Whatever you do, do it well. Make yourselves, your village proud. Be respectful in your deportment in public. I will be looking at how you conduct yourselves in the streets and will try to follow up with you through school.”

Community Development Officer Tracey Parris gave an overview of the scholarship fund for 2017. She stated that in July 2017, three of the eldest recipients exited the programme, as they were finished with secondary schooling, and congratulated them on the passes attained at the CXC levels.

She also encouraged the newcomers to work hard as she highlighted the guidelines regarding their upkeep of the scholarship. She further encouraged them to learn as much as they can about the life and times of Alexander Hamilton.

The recipients are required to contribute some hours of community service at the Hamilton Museum of the Nevis Historical and Conservation Society, maintain academic eligibility, and submit report forms and other documentation required for the scholarship programme.

“For the students who remain, I would like you to treat this scholarship as a privilege and also as a responsibility,” she said. “I implore of you to take some time to read about the life of the late Alexander Hamilton. He rose from humble beginnings to becoming a founding father of the United States, chief of staff to General Washington, one of the most influential interpreters and promoters of the American constitution, lawyer, military leader, political scientist, journalist and a government official.”

The event was also attended by Premier Mark Brantley, Mary Anne Hamilton, widowed great-great granddaughter-in-law of Alexander Hamilton, the Trott Family, past scholarship recipients and members of the general public.