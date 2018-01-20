The Nevis Historical and Conservation Society (NHCS ) has once again teamed with the Department of Community Development to host the annual Alexander Hamilton Scholarship Fund Awards aimed at deserving students from both Nevis public High Schools. The ceremony and Tea Party was held Alexander Hamilton Museum Grounds on January 12.

The Fund, established in 1966 by the Trott family, assists deserving secondary school students with uniforms, fees, books and other school supplies. Locally the fund is supported by members of the NHCS and members of the wider community and is administered by the Ministry of Social Development.

Recipients for the 2018 Alexander Hamilton Scholarship were Kegel Isaac and Jonnicia Williams from the Charlestown Secondary School and Kirmani Hanley and Kimalijah Warner from the Gingerland Secondary School.

The Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Community Development, gave brief remarks at the event and encouraged the students to do well in everything that they do

He said, “Be very diligent in your work. You have to make sure you make yourself proud, you make your parents proud, you make your village proud, and you make your country proud. But you have to make sure that you carry the name of Alexandra Hamilton.”

Evelyn reminded the student that by receiving a scholarship in the name of Alexander Hamilton scholarship they should do as much as possible to ensure that you carry that name proud and to do justice to that name.

Evelyn said that he was happy that the scholarship had community service attached to it. “I am very delighted that you are not only receiving this scholarship but you will also be doing some community work as well. I know the NHCS has some very diligent members and they will ensure that you do you community work. I am happy that the scholarship will ensure that you become well rounded students and in the future become well rounded citizens.”

In concluding he said “I will try my best to follow you work in high school for the next five years. To follow the work you do in the community and I will be looking at you very carefully on the streets to ensure that you conduct yourself well.”

The event was attended by the Premier of Nevis Hon Mark Brantley , members of the Trott family, members of NHCS, Great great great grand daughter in-law of Alexander Hamilton and well wishers.

Alexander Hamilton was born and lived on Nevis until he was nine. He later went on to become the chief staff aide to General George Washington, one of the most influential interpreters and promoters of the U.S. Constitution, the founder of the nation’s financial system, the founder of the Federalist Party (the world’s first voter-based political party) the Father of the U.S. Coast Guard and founder of the New York Post.