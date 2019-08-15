The Ministry of Foreign Affairshighly recommends nationals and residents who anticipate travel to Canada to submit visa applications by the Aug. 24 in order to take advantage of the itinerant biometric processing being offered by the Canadian High Commission Aug. 29-30.

The public is reminded that biometric processing will only be available to those who have already applied either online or by mail for a visa, work or study permit or for permanent residence. Once applications have been completed and submitted to the Visa Application Centre, applicants will be provided with a Biometric Invitation Letter informing them of the time and location for their appointment.

The Canadian team is expected to meet with applicants on the Aug. 29-30from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. – 5:00 p.m at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort at 858 Frigate Bay Road. The Canadian High Commission looks forward to servicing as many nationals and residents as possible.

The online portal for visa applications is https://www.vfsglobal.ca/Canada/Barbados/. For more information on this process, contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Canadian High Commission in Barbados.