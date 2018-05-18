Sudden death of Mount Lily resident investigated

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – An autopsy is expected to be performed on the body of Couchie Jones, 38, of Mount Lily, Nevis, who died in his home this week.

Suffering from stomach pains, Jones had been preparing to leave for the hospital May 16 when, with the assistance of his father, he attempted to reach his bathroom. At 6:35 a.m., Jones’ mother reported to the Castle Police Station that her son collapsed in the bathroom and appeared to be dead.