Sugar Boys Out to Prove Themselves

By Staff Writer

The senior local football team will be putting their talents on the line when they go to war with two of the region’s power houses in Haiti and French Guiana in the third round of the CFU Tournament.

On Saturday, Oct.8, the Sugar Boys will head for the coast of South America to clash with French Guiana.

After the game, the team will return to St. Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to take on Haiti at Warner Park in what Technical Director Lenny Lake predicts will be an exciting battle.

Mr. Lake told The Observer the team has been practicing and expects to be fit for the finals while hoping to make history.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Football Assn. assembled the team early because of the location of the international players.

“This is why they came together a few days early so they can begin team preparation,” he disclosed. ‘I think our team is confident going into this weekend. We think we have a good team to come out on top even though we recognize and the evidence shows that these are strong opponents.”

The Sugar Boys hope to top the three team group in this leg of competition in order to be placed in the most favorable of pools for the finals. Lake said the players feel they have done well over the past 12 months with credible victors against top-ranked Central America and Caribbean teams.

Despite their recent draw in Nicaragua in Central America where they fielded a young inexperienced team, the full squad will be on the field for the competition, said Lake. Both matches will begin at 8 p.m.