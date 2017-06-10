Sugar Boyz leave Europe Empty Handed

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The second trip to Europe for the St. Kitts and Nevis National Football team has proven as unsuccessful as the first with the team suffering two heavy defeats and failing to score a goal during their two friendly games.

In the first game on June 4 in Armenia, the Sugar Boyz were thrashed by the home team 5-0 after a brace from Manchester United Forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The goal scoring opened in the 19th minute when Ruslan Koryan’s strike gave his side a deserved lead. In the 30th minute, Mkhitaryan doubled the home team’s lead before adding his second and his team’s third before the halftime break.

Though the St. Kitts and Nevis team improved in the second half, it was picking its ball out of the net two more times thanks to Artur Sarkisov and Artak Yedigaryan, who completed the 5-0 route.

On Wednesday, the team was back in action when it traveled to Georgia. Despite an improved performance, however, the team still suffered a 3-0 defeat to the home side.

Following a goalless first half the Sugar Boyz held out for 52 minutes before Giorgi Arabidze opened the scoring. In the 72nd minute Arabidze added a second this time from the penalty spot to give his team a comfortable 2-0 lead. Nine minutes from time Vladimir Dvalishvili completed the scoring to give the Europeans a 3-nil victory.

Commenting on his team’s efforts following the game, St. Kitts and Nevis’ coach, Jacques Passy, stated that the result did not reflect what happened in the game.

“Maybe football fans in SKN will only see the result and think 3-0 is very bad,” he said.

“Today we played a brutal game. After this, we are stronger. Only by watching this game, over and over, we can witness that sometimes results do not reflect the game. I am so proud of my team!”

He also had praise for two of the younger players on the team for their performance in the game.

“An extra smile I get today when I see 19-year-old players like Raheem Somersall and Gvaune Amory play with that quality and professionalism,” Passy said.

This trip to Europe was the second for the St. Kitts and Nevis National team. In 2015 it became the first team from the Caribbean to win on European soil when it beat Andorra 3-0, but lost 3-0 in their second game with Estonia.