Photo: Cyclists ride during the 2016 Youth Island-wide Bike Ride. (Department of Youth Empowerment photo)

Sunday’s Youth Island-wide Bike Ride promise to be a fun-filled event

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Scores of cyclists will traverse St. Kitts on Sunday as activities for November’s Youth Month 2017 continue.

The Youth Island-wide Bike Ride was introduced last year to enhance social relations among people from different ages and backgrounds, as well as to promote healthier lifestyles through exercise and activity.

Sharon Cannonier, junior youth officer at the Department of Youth Empowerment, said more than 50 people have already signed up to participate in this year’s ride. It begins at 6 a.m. from the roundabout at the entrance to the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport and will flow eastward into Keys. The cyclists will ride their bikes through the various communities until they reach the finish line at the Basseterre Bay Road in the vicinity of KFC, which is an event sponsor. Other sponsors are Carib Brewery (St. Kitts-Nevis) Ltd. and Island Purified Water.

Interested people can join in at any time along the route, but Acting Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment Pierre Liburd encourages people to commence at the start line so that participants can get the full benefit of the workout. Transportation will be available for people who live in the rural areas and wish to begin at the start line. Two trucks will leave Basseterre at 4 a.m. and collect cyclists and their gear from the island main road.

Liburd says the activity is filled with fun, and he invites people to join in the event. Rest and water stations will be positioned along the route in various communities. Assistance will also be available for cyclists who are unable to complete the ride. Additional information for the event is available by calling 662-6054.