The St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board welcomed 11 new members to its Susanna Lee High School Scholarship Programme at a ceremony held at the E. St. John Payne Annex Tuesday.

The awardees, T’Quan Jules, Jadea Williams, C’Quinya Dasent, Tideja Liburd, Jahzieon Gift, Ayana Meade, Aaliyah Elliott, Terrencia Wiggins, Alisha Jalim, Nyahla Maccabbee, and Shaniqua Davis were inducted at the ceremony, continuing a tradition that began back in 1983.

“The sky is the limit – a cliché but it is a fact,” Senior Minister and Minister with responsibility for Social Security, the Honourable Vance Amory said at the ceremony. “You can soar as high as you can allow yourself to go with the help of those who have taken an interest in yourselves. And I want to say to you that many opportunities await you and you just have to determine which path you will follow.”

He expressed a desire that the scholarship recipients will choose a path of positivity that impacts the lives of family, friends and persons in the community.

“Work hard, work smart, and don’t feel that if you are being challenged to attempt things which are higher and more difficult that your teachers want you to fail. If you are challenged it brings out the best in you,” Minister Amory encouraged.

Last year’s scholarship graduates were also recognized at the ceremony. The fifth form graduates were Jakie Peets, Zwena Jones, Shanice Buchanan, Tyrique Harris, Joel Springer, Aamira Williams, Glenesha Hobson, and Breandra Liburd. Scholarship graduates from the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College were Keyshawna Headley, Jozelle Wattley, Ta-jaroh Stapleton, Tekoyah Mason, Shaniah Williams, Ryana Powell, Jovaughn Connor and Lufkin Foster.