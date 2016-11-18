Suspect in custody for Gift murder

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-

An individual has reportedly been taken into custody for the murder of William ‘Scudumba’ Gift who was shot dead in his home in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Mr. Gift was said to be last seen sitting on his veranda before police were summoned to his home when a neighbour reported hearing multiple shots emanating from his home.

Upon entry of the premises police discovered the victim with multiple bullet wounds to his body.

While police confirmed that an individual is in custody in relation to the killing, no charges have yet been filed.

Gift’s homicide is the 29th for 2016 and comes one week after Jamari Sutton of Cayon was gunned down in the presence of his father while both were completing a welding job in Upper Cayon.