Photo: Nevis Island Administration seal

Switzerland offers study opportunity through NIA

From NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – The following is a notice from the Human Resource Department in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding study opportunities in Switzerland.

The Human Resources Department announces that the Swiss government, through the Federal Commission for Scholarships for Foreign Students, is awarding post graduate scholarships to scholars and researchers of St. Kitts and Nevis for the academic year of 2018-2019.

The scholarships provide graduates from all fields (except the arts) with the opportunity to pursue their academic career with a doctoral or postdoctoral research in Switzerland at one of the public-funded universities or recognized Swiss institutions.

Visit the following links for further information about scholarship types, selection criteria, Swiss eligibility criteria and application guidelines:

The deadline for the submission of applications is Nov. 15 and successful applicants will commence scholarship programs Sept. 1, 2018. For any other guidance, contact the NIA Human Resources Department at 469-5521, Ext.5163.