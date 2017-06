Taipei, June 8 (CNA) – Today the Taipei president, Tsai Ing-wen, expressed gratitude to Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Timothy Sylvester Harris for the country’s longstanding and unwavering support for Taiwan in its efforts to attend the World Health Assembly (WHA) and other international organizations. See more at focustaiwan.tw/news/aipl/201706080017.aspx.