Taiwan announces visa free travel for St. Kitts and Nevis, other Caribbean allies

One month after a visit to Taiwan – officially known as the Republic of China – by a delegation led by Prime Minister Timothy Harris, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign affairs announced 10 Caribbean and Latin American countries could travel to the country visa-free in an effort to extend the good will between Taiwan and its allies.

“Given the importance of its enduring friendships with these diplomatic partners, and acting upon the principles of mutual benefit and reciprocity and a further desire to strengthen the development of bilateral relations, the ROC decided to grant visa-free privileges,” said a statement from Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “The measure, which takes place with immediate effect, [was made] in the hope that such benefits will lead to an increase in tourism, business, trade and cultural exchanges at multiple levels.”

Belize, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines were granted up to 30 days of visa-free travel, while El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras and Nicaragua were granted a period of up to 90 days visa-free.

Taiwan has been the longest running diplomatic partner of St. Kitts and Nevis, opening up relations with the federation in 1983. In addition to the visa free travel initiative, the two nations are working closely together to improve law enforcement efforts on the federation.

This announcement increases the total number of countries St. Kitts and Nevis citizens have visa-free or visa on arrival travel to 137 countries, which strengthens its rank as one of the countries with the highest travel freedom in the world, according to the Henley Visa Restrictions Index. With this addition, St. Kitts and Nevis have edged past Antigua for the 29th ranking on the list.

The travel opportunities are available to all who hold a standard and valid passport, have purchased a return ticket and possess no criminal record.