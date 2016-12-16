Taiwanese Ambassador announces plans for 2017

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts- Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis His Excellency George Gow Wei Chiou has revealed some plans his Embassy has for St. Kitts and Nevis in 2017, including movie screenings scheduled for Nevis starting in January.

The Ambassador spoke at a luncheon for media personnel put on by the Taiwanese Embassy when he made his remarks about planned Taiwanese movie airings in Nevis high schools

“We will cooperate with the Nevis Offshore Foundation from January to provide Taiwanese Movies to the foundation that will use them to showcase to one high school per month,” he said.

He said the movie screenings were developed to expose the students to the Taiwanese culture.

“The purpose of this program is to not only give the students culture from Taiwan but also to help stimulate them and the younger generation to think about a different kind of culture. If we get them to do this, they open their view to the world,” he added.

The ambassador announced other activities his office would be involved in for 2017.

“In April we will take part when the Ministry of Agriculture has its Agriculture fair. My embassy will also have a Taiwanese Cultural week and we will provide some of the options from our culture. My embassy will provide some of the works we have done,” he stated.

The Luncheon put on by the Embassy was held at Taiwan Tasty and attracted two dozen media representative.

Gow Wei Chiou said the luncheon was held in appreciation of the media’s support to the Taiwanese Embassy and Government.

“The purpose of today’s lunch is to say our sincerest thanks from my embassy and my government to all of you because in the past year you have supported us so well,” he said.