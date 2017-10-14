Taiwanese Embassy celebrates 106th National Day and Diplomatic relation with SKN

The embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) here in St. Kitts and Nevis, last Friday celebrated their 106th National Day and the 34th Anniversary of Diplomatic relations with the federation.

Speaking at a cocktail to celebrate the occasion Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris noted that when one looks at their long journey of Nationhood there is an important message.

“Once you have closed ties with the colonial master there is no occasion to go backwards.”

He added that the achievement of nationhood everywhere has been a signal moment in the lives of the citizens and indication that they were prepared now to take that next journey to bring their country to a higher level of engagement, growth and development.

“Not every country had succeeded. Haiti never succeeded being the first one in the western hemisphere to have attained its independence. Zimbabwe for some has not sustained the bright and opportunities that beckoned under Mugabe in his later years, but Taiwan has been steadfast in moving forward and upward in almost every area of human endeavour.

“Tourism, pharmaceutical development science, technology, agriculture, services, Taiwan is a leader in respect to all of these.”

PM Harris then indicated Taiwan has been a good nation to be aligned the Federation have established a bond that has been unbroken for the last 34 years.

“It is perhaps significant tonight as we celebrate with Ambassador George Gow Wei Chiou at his table are some of the men who pioneered St. Kitts and Nevis in its visit to develop diplomatic ties with Asia”

He then hailed the Federations first Prime Minister Dr. Kennedy Simmons and his then Cabinet who established the ties with Taiwan on September 23 1983 for vision and foresight along with members

“At that time it was not a popular decision because Taiwan, as it were in 1983 had lost recognition at the United Nations, so countries that were developing diplomatic ties were venturing out against the norm.

“What then had been abnormal has now become a normal deal for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis who have been impacted in positive ways as a result of that landmark decision. way back then we had no embassy and yet that work of diplomacy had to be done and the PM then turned to one Terry Byron to serve as our first ambassador to Taiwan.”

Taiwanese Ambassador George Gow Wei Chiou thanked St. Kitts and Nevis for their support to Taiwan over the past 34 years and noted that his country and the Federation have conducted many cooperative projects.

“The purpose of these projects are enhancing human resources to empowerment and increasing the welfare of Kittitians and Nevisians.”

He stated that the cooperative projects have been divided into four themes in the past three years.

“The first theme is the information communication technology. At the beginning of next year this embassy and the Ministry of Justice and Communication will cooperatively introduced the Administration Information Project.”

“The second is medical and public health. Starting from last April the ministry of health have introduced capacity building project for the prevention and control of chronic kidney disease.

He added that in the near future the JNF hospital and the Alexandra hospital can build up the capacity to handle and treat patients with chronic kidney disease and prevention education be introduced to Schools

The third theme is vocational education. Currently this embassy has worked closely with the Ministry of Education to sign the Cooperative Education Agreement.

“In the coming years amidst the demand, a vocational training system is expected to be introduced for high school graduates.

The fourth theme he indicated was the deliverance of quality agriculture.

“Our agriculture cooperative project is no longer just to help grow a single crop. The minister of agriculture and this embassy are working together to help the Kittitian and Nevisian farmers to upgrade the quality of their crops.”