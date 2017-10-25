Taiwanese program “A Good Wife” to be played on ZIZ TV

From SKNIS

To promote cultural exchange between St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan, the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) wishes to inform the general public that “A Good Wife,” a noted Taiwanese TV program, is going to be played on ZIZ TV Station (Channel 5) here in St. Kitts and Nevis on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 8:30 p.m.and be replayed Monday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. All are welcome to view a family story filled with “introspection, warmth and fragrance.”

Pleased be noted that the first episode of “A Good Wife” will be played in early November with the others being played one episode per week in accordance with the schedule set by ZIZ TV. There are 26 episodes in total.