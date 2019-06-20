Governor-General Sir SW Tapley Seaton has appointed retired judge Pearletta Laans as chairperson of the Integrity of Public Life Commission, replacing Damian Kelsick who resigned last month after less than a year in office.

Kelsick’s resignation took effect on May 22, according to a statement from Government House. He had been appointed to the position in August of last year.

“His Excellency [Seaton] has in writing expressed his appreciation to Mr. Kelsick for having served as the first chairperson of the integrity commission and for his contribution to the ongoing establishment of the commission,” read the statement.

Laans of Hanley’s Road, Nevis was appointed as chairperson effective June 12. She is a recently retired judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court and has been appointed for a period of three years.

The statement said that Laans was appointed in accordance with the Integrity of Public Life Act, which provides for the appointment of a chairperson by the governor general acting in his own deliberative judgment. Under the act, the chairperson shall be a retired judge or an attorney-at-law of at least 15 years.

Laans joins the other two members of the commission, Dennis Knight and Carol Boddie.