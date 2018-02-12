Team Unity administration observes third anniversary with full week of activities

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The Team Unity administration will once again “demonstrate its sincerest appreciation to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis for placing their trust in the tripartite government” by hosting a week filled with wholesome and empowering activities. The week-long celebration of the Team Unity administration’s third anniversary of election to office features activities and events such as church services and a health and career fair, which are specifically designed to engage every member of society.

The anniversary week of activities runs from Feb. 14-25 under the theme “Opening Doors and Creating Opportunities through Service and Empowerment.”

The week commences with an address to the nation on Feb. 14 by the prime minister and chairman of the Team Unity Cabinet, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris. At 9 a.m. on Feb. 15 will be the official opening of the refurbished National Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre at the C.A. Paul Southwell Industrial Park. The refurbishment was made possible, in part, by the kind contribution of the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

A special St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) production, “Team UNITY – The Journey Continues,” will be aired Friday, Feb. 16, on ZIZ Television, Channel 5. Then on Saturday, a call is being made for every resident and citizen to lend a helping hand by simply engaging in some form of activity that will positively impact their communities or the country in general. This is being done as part of the first edition of the National Volunteer Day, where people, groups and organizations are urged to help clean their communities, plant a tree, or spend time caring for the elderly and the more vulnerable in society. This day will also be highlighted by a special National Volunteer luncheon for the elderly at Government House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There, dozens of deserving elders will be personally served lunch by members of the Team Unity Cabinet.

Cabinet ministers, high-level government officials, as well as well-wishers, will then gather at the Shiloh Baptist Church in Ramsbury, Charlestown, Nevis, on Sunday, Feb. 18, for the first of two church services.

On Monday Feb. 19, ministers from St. Kitts will journey to Nevis, where they will meet their colleagues for a special Cabinet meeting at the Four Seasons Resort. On Tuesday, Feb. 20, there will be the official renaming of the Mental Health Day Treatment Centre at Lime Kiln Commercial Development. Later that evening, there will be a public town hall meeting at 7: 30 p.m. at the Newtown Community Centre. Parliamentarians will then return to the Honourable House for a sitting of the National Assembly on Wednesday, Feb. 21. That evening, a panel discussion looking at the journey of the Team Unity movement will be carried live on ZIZ television and radio.

Residents and citizens will be given the opportunity to dialogue directly with Cabinet members on Thursday, Feb. 22, when parliamentary representatives and government officials conduct constituency walkthroughs and hold one-on-one consultations in each constituency in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The launch of the National Health Insurance Implementation Commission will take place Friday, Feb. 23, at 9:30 a.m. at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort. Also on that day, a national college, health and career fair will occur in Independence Square from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The fair will be immediately followed by a two-hour “Live Positive” concert featuring performances by Infamus, Dejour, Rucas and Hell Fire Sounds from 5-7 p.m.

The week of activities ends Sunday, Feb. 25, with two uplifting activities: At 10 a.m., Cabinet ministers and other government officials will join the regular congregation of the Calvary Baptist Tabernacle at Romney Ground, Sandy Point, for worship. Then, from 7 p.m. to midnight, all are invited to Greenlands for the SMILE AGAIN Gospel Concert featuring PAPA San out of Jamaica, Bond of Love, Jewel Wattley, Allison Dore and many more.