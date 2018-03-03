Team Unity government commits to further support farmers

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – In just three years in office, the Team Unity government claims to have done much to significantly improve the agricultural sector in St. Kitts and Nevis, with even more planned programmes and projects that will benefit farmers by improving livestock and produce quality expected to come on stream this year.

Some of the these improvements were highlighted Feb. 27, when the Team Unity administration held its second town hall meeting at the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School in Molineux. Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris reiterated at that meeting that his government is committed to supporting individuals serious about pursuing a career in farming.

“We want to see more people in serious agricultural development and we are prepared as a government to put money where our mouth is,” Harris said. “That is why we will establish a fund, which we shall announce in March, of [more than] $1 million in the first instance to help people who want to do serious farming. You get the land [and] you want it fenced, we will help you; you want to set up a shade house, we will help you; you want to get it harrowed, we will help you.”

The prime minister further noted that his government appreciates that, as a small country, the more we can do for ourselves the better able we are to safeguard our independence. “The more we can produce, the better control we have over our health…and we will give you full support,” Prime Minister Harris said as he made a special appeal to at-risk youths in St. Kitts and Nevis to also seize this opportunity.

Minister of Agriculture the Hon. Eugene Hamilton, who was also present at Tuesday’s town hall meeting, added that he is making a concerted effort to curb low mutton production in St. Kitts by importing two bucks from the United States of America for breeding purposes. This “will help us to reduce the level of imports of mutton,” the minister said.