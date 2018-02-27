Team Unity government highlights ‘power of prayer’ at gospel events

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Sunday was a day of spiritual upliftment in St. Kitts and Nevis as the Team Unity-led government played host to two events aimed at giving God thanks and praise for the country’s accomplishments. The first event was a church service at the Calvary Baptist Tabernacle at Romney Ground, Sandy Point, at 10 a.m., followed by the highly successful SMILE AGAIN Gospel Concert at Greenlands in the evening.

The two events were part of the extended week of activities organized as part of Team Unity’s third year anniversary. The activities are being observed under the theme “Opening Doors and Creating Opportunities Through Service and Empowerment.”

Attending Sunday’s service were the Governor-General His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton; the governor-general’s deputy, Michael Morton; members of the Team Unity Cabinet; Ambassador His Excellency Michael Powell; and well-wishers of the Team Unity government.

The service, which was led by Senior Pastor the Rev. Dr. Calvin Hazel, surrounded the topic “Doing whatever it takes to succeed.”

In light of this, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris told the congregation that it was the prayers of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis that brought the Team Unity movement to power. “It [was] prayers that got us in government and it [will be] prayers that keep us there, so to all the prayer warriors, many, many thanks from the bottom of my heart,” he said. “Prayer can make a difference. Prayer can cause you to cross the great seas; prayer can take you from the valley and the mountain top; prayer can change fear into courage; prayer can give you the stamina to make a difference.

“There is great expectation in the land that Team Unity can be better, can do better than ever was and we are committed to that,” Harris added. “The pledge that we make is that we will work even harder to make life better, to do what we can to lift the good name of the country, to ensure that you can be proud whether you are here or in the USA or in London or the UK.”

Later in the evening, members of the Team Unity government, including Harris, joined thousands of citizens and residents at Greenlands Park for the SMILE AGAIN Gospel concert, which featured popular gospel artiste Papa San out of Jamaica. The concert featured other performers such as Bond of Love, Jewel Wattley, Allison Dore, Natasha Depusoir-Gardener and a host of other local entertainers.

Papa San belted out some of his greatest hits, much to the delight of the massive crowd that sang and danced along all night. Songs including “Step Pon Di the Enemy,” “Pop Style” and the crowd’s favourite, “Smile Again.”