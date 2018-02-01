Team Unity housing solutions programmes continue to benefit citizens, residents

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The First Time Home Owners Programme has facilitated homeownership for 317 applicants since the Team Unity government took office in 2015, said Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris at his monthly press conference Feb. 1. “2018 will witness the largest and most effective delivery of capital projects in history; our housing programmes will continue apace,” said Harris, while noting that the applications for 2018 will be significantly higher than last year’s 117 applicants. He said that the Home Improvement Loan Programme (HELP) at the National Housing Corporation (NHC) has benefited 267 people thus far.

The HELP programme is designed to assist the poor and indigent with household repairs and has helped people in the federation make much needed renovations and repairs to their households since its inception.

Harris stated that the NHC continues to facilitate housing solutions in the federation and will begin construction of 121 housing solutions on March 1 across the country. He also noted that details on the $10 million Civil Service Mortgage Facility is being finalized for implementation before the end of the first quarter of 2018.

“There will be an additional boost to property ownership and home ownership, in particular in St. Kitts and Nevis, when we launch our $10 million Civil Service Mortgage Facility announced in the budget last December,” he said. “2018 will witness the largest and most effective delivery of capital projects in history. Our housing programmes will continue apace.”