Team Unity to launch National ICT Centre as part of anniversary celebration

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE – The Team Unity government, through the Ministry of Communications, will officially launch the state-of-the-art National ICT Centre as part of the week-long activities around its historic three-year anniversary celebrations.

The National ICT Centre at the Paul Southwell Industrial Park on Bay Road will be instrumental in providing world-class training and globally-recognized certifications, skills development and entrepreneurship, as well as becoming a regional Internet Exchange (IXP) point.

Prime Minister the Honorable Dr. Timothy Harris will preside over the ribbon-cutting ceremony. He will be joined by other St. Kitts and Nevis government ministers and heads of departments; the Antigua minister for ICT, Broadcasting and Telecommunications; Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan); and representation from Amazon, Microsoft, Deloitte, the University of West Indies and The Cable, amongst others.

The launch event program will run for two days, with the opening ceremony slated for Feb. 15 and the Cyber Resilience Symposium and Technical Workshop scheduled for Feb. 16.

The launch of the National ICT Centre comes against the backdrop of increased expansion of the national ICT agenda and infrastructure by the Team Unity government, with the aim of transforming St. Kitts and Nevis into a creative economy. The year 2015 saw an increase in mobile-broadband penetration rate from 18.6 per 100 inhabitants to 71.0 per 100 inhabitants. This was attributed to a reduction in the cost of prepaid mobile broadband from USD$51.9 in 2014 to USD$13.7 in 2015.

In 2016, St. Kitts and Nevis launched the “e-gov” platform, www.gov.kn, to streamline delivery of services to the people and boost ease of doing business. The same year, the twin-island nation moved up 20 positions on the 2016 ICT Development Index (IDI) global ranking, emerging third after the United States and Canada in the Americas region.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ significant progress in ICT was recognized globally and Minister for Communications the Hon. Vincent Fitzgerald Byron was presented with the coveted “World’s Most Improved” and “Most Dynamic” accolades at the World Telecommunications/ICT Indicators Symposium 2016.

In 2017, Team Unity government launched five e-gov mobile apps to transform interactions with the people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis on issues affecting them. The apps, available for free download on iOS and Android platforms, include SKNIS News/Information App, SKN Shopper App, Government Directory App, Crime Prevention App and National Events App.

Additionally, statistics in the Caribbean category of the “Measuring the Information Society Report” 2017 ranking placed St. Kitts and Nevis ahead of the pack with 73 percent of households having internet access. Further statistics showed that active mobile broadband subscriptions per 100 inhabitants as well as mobile telephone-cellular subscriptions per 100 inhabitants were highest in St. Kitts and Nevis compared to other Caribbean nations analyzed in the report.

The year 2018 so far has seen the focus of the e-gov platform expand to other government ministries and departments, including the Inland Revenue Department, the Department of Child Protection Services and the Ministry of Education, with the aim of further streamlining delivery of services. The outlook remains positive with the launch of the National ICT Centre, expected to further transform the St. Kitts and Nevis ICT space.