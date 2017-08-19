Team Unity, opposition spar over Public Accounts Committee Bill

The hotly debated Public Accounts Committee Bill closed Aug 11 as the bill was passed into law. The prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, praised the bill as a bastion of awareness for the general public, as it will include members of both side of the aisle since the legislation enacts rules on how often the committee meets, who is in charge of the committee and the specific powers the committee has.

“We open government to the sunshine of public scrutiny because we do not intend to hide the public’s business from the people,” Harris said.

The St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, however, has contested the legislation. The party, led by the former prime minister, Dr. Denzil Douglas, said he feels that the bill reduces the scope and size of the Public Accounts Committee. Douglas expressed his concerns speaking with the Caribbean Media Corporation in Trinidad on Aug 15.

“We are saying that this is a very limited responsibility that has been given to the PAC,” Douglas said. “We believe that this is going to further a transgression against open democracy and good government practices in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

There had been a Public Accounts Committee established in the Douglas administration, one which Harris described as a football team that never played a game, referencing an apparent lack of action by the committee over the years. The new Public Accounts Committee Bill establishes a close connection with the committee and the director of audit, asking the committee to examine the director of audit’s report instead of every single expenditure report.

“We believe accountability and transparency with regards to government spending is going to be curtailed,” Douglas said. “The opposition is taking strong issue to the fact that the new legislation outlines the role and responsibilities of the PAC to be limited only in the debate and looking at the director of audit report.”

Harris fought back against the opposition of Douglas, accusing him of hypocrisy in the presentation of the bill at the National Assembly.

“Twenty years of dormancy occurred because the Denzil Douglas administration had a disdain for public scrutiny and accountability,” Harris stated. “How else can you explain that the ex-leader of government could sit by for 20 years and do nothing for the PAC; no budget support; no meeting with the PAC on which he held a majority; no public urging of PAC for action; no support for PAC?”

Harris disagreed with the accusations that Team Unity was watering down the Public Accounts Committee, instead claiming that the government was establishing a future for public accountability in order to welcome home-grown solutions to the country’s problems.