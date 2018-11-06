(Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister)

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- The strong level of teamwork and cooperation between local law enforcement officers and personnel of the Regional Security System (RSS) continues to lead to successes in police operations around St. Kitts and Nevis, according to Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police responsible for Operations, Adolph Adams.

“The reason officers in St. Kitts and Nevis have gelled so well with their security counterparts from the RSS is a result of St. Kitts and Nevis’ participation in law enforcement training programmes throughout the Caribbean,” Adams explained. “The Special Services Unit (SSU) in St. Kitts and many officers in out-stations have had RSS training. Many [RSS] members who are in the country have actually trained with us. It’s just like working with people you are already familiar with.”

From Jan. 15 to Feb. 23, St. Kitts and Nevis was the host country for the first 2018 RSS Training Institute’s Section Leaders Course held in St. Kitts and Nevis. Twenty-eight law enforcement officers from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and host country St. Kitts and Nevis participated in six-weeks of training exercises geared towards shaping and nurturing future leaders.

Adams said many local officers and visiting forces trained together in June during Phase I of Exercise Tradewinds 2018, which ran from June 4-12 in St. Kitts and Nevis, and June 13-24 in the Bahamas.

“Based on the fact that a lot of us trained together, we maintained strong friendships where we communicate regularly,” Adams added.

The additional manpower being provided by the RSS has allowed law enforcement agencies to cooperate and intensify their operations in known St. Kitts hotspots. This includes a 24-hour law enforcement presence in many communities for a longer period of time.

For instance, there is now 24-hour presence by soldiers of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) in the St. Johnston’s Village and McKnight areas, 24-hour police coverage in Newtown and Taylor’s Village, as well as increased police visibility in the New Road and Stapleton areas.