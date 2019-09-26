The Dr. Timothy Harris-led Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will seek to further advance its agenda when it brings the Constitution of St. Christopher and Nevis (Tenure of Office of Prime Minister) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for its second reading at the next sitting of the National Assembly in October.

The primary objective of the Bill is to make an amendment of Section 52 (2) of the Constitution stating, “a Representative shall not hold office as Prime Minister for more than two terms, whether or not served consecutively.”

The Dr. Harris-led administration contends legislation of this nature would serve to strengthen democracy within the twin island Federation and bring St. Kitts and Nevis in line with many global jurisdictions with legislated term limits for heads of government, lessen the likelihood of corruption that may arise during prolonged periods in office, and promote fresh ideas on governance by younger leaders.

The second reading of the Constitution of St. Christopher and Nevis (Tenure of Office of Prime Minister) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will come fresh on the heels of the passing of the Motion of No Confidence Bill, 2019 on Friday.