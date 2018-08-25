BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – With 13 scholarships recently presented to St. Kitts and Nevis students, The Republic of China (Taiwan) continues to offer local students an opportunity to pursue tertiary education under 2018 Taiwanese scholarship grants.

Republic of China Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Taiwan Scholarships were awarded to: Ke-Jaun Browne, Chaddessa Rodriques, Krislee Dasent, Kyric Phillip, Jasmine Liburd, Garim Jones, Orecia Hutchinson, Kyree Martin, and Daniella Murraine.

International Cooperative and Development Fund (ICDF) Scholarships were awarded to Karen Crawford, Pierre Bowrin, Meritzer Lawrence and Chalieze Browne.

The students will pursue studies in key areas at graduate and undergraduate levels. They are expected to depart the Federation soon. Of the 13 scholarships presented, five students are from Nevis, and eight are from St Kitts.

His Excellency Tom Lee, New Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, said it is always a wonderful feeling when students are afforded the opportunity to further their education, He said the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) will continue to assist in this venture.

“In my opinion education is the key to our success and also a foundation for national development,” Ambassador Lee explained. “As a strong ally of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Taiwan, is very willing to share our experience in education. Our office will continue to work hard to send more students from St. Kitts-Nevis to Taiwan for study.”

The ambassador congratulated all 13 awardees and assured them that n Taiwan they will be treated like family. Ambassador Lee encouraged the recipients to make the most of their stay abroad and study as hard as possible.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Shawn Richards, applauded the Republic of China (Taiwan) for its continued support, especially in the education sector.

“The Government and people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis continue to enjoy, acknowledge and appreciate the generosity of the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan),” Richards said. This sincere appreciation of such generosity is well noted in the Ministry of Education. The Federal Ministry of Education owes a tremendous debt of gratitude to the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for its unwavering support to the educational advancement of our people in general and the youth of our Federation in particular.”