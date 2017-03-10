Three convicted of 2011 murder

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts–three island men have been convicted of the 2011 murder of George Livingston Queeley.

Keith ‘Zion’ Murray, Denroy ‘Barber’ Simmonds and Nicholas Riley, all of Challenger’s village, were found guilty of the capital offense. They were arrested in November 2013, after evidence linked them to the killing.

At first considered a cold case, the crime investigation was pursued intensely by the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU), which resulted in the arrest of the trio.

Trial judge Justice Trevor Warde QC wrapped up the cases on Tuesday morning and handed instructions to the Jury which deliberated and returned a guilty verdict against each individual.

A May date for sentencing has been set for the three convicted killers.

They were charged with the murder even though the body had not been recovered at the time of the charging .Mr. Queeley was reported missing in January 2011.

The Observer understands that the lead witness in the matter indicated to the court what had taken place between the men and Queeley and showed the police where Queeley’s remains had been buried.

However the counsels arguing on the convicted men’s behalf argued that there was no evidence to tie their clients to the murder, a defense the jury did not believe.