Three Fire officers recognized in Nevis

By Monique Washington

Three fire officers in the Nevis Division of the St. Christopher and Nevis Fire Rescue Services were honoured for their contribution to the Nevisian community in the first ever Nevis Division Fire Officer of the Year awards.

On Tuesday members of the Fire and Rescue services, Manager of the Nisbett’s Plantation Tim Thuell, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security Osmond Petty and well-wishers gathered at the Nisbett Plantation for the award ceremony.

Etion Gilbert received an award for most improved Fire officer as well as the award for Most Disciplined officer at the Vance Amory International Airport. Fire Officer Nigel Browne received the award for Most Productive fire office and Fire Officer Kenneth Dore walked away with the Fire Officer of the Year award.

Chairperson of the award and Acting Deputy Fire Chief Abdias Samuel gave a brief explanation on how the award ceremony came about.

“The Nevis division of the St Kitts and Nevis Fire and rescue services has decided to introduce the fire fighter of the year award. We award officers in recognition of different yet equally valued contributions he or she makes to the job and the community,” he said.

He said the awards are presented to officers below the rank of fire substation officers who has demonstrated great characteristics as a member of the Fire Service and “who has a notable record of service and achievements”

P.S Osmond Petty who gave remarks on behalf of the Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris noted the important role fire officer’s plays to the community.

“We must always recognize that firefighting is essential to public safety. Putting out fires and responding to other dangerous situations. We are al aware that firefighting can be a very high risk and stressful job. And it is therefore essential that we give due recognition to fire officers who display high quality performance,” he concluded.