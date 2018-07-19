By Monique Washington

Three former Nevis school principals were honored this week by both the Ministry of Education and Department of Education for their years of dedicated service.

Principals, deputy principal and supervisors were guest at the inaugural Principal Appreciation Dinner on Monday (July 16) at Occasions.

Receiving awards were:

42 years service

Adina Taylor, 42 years developing education on Nevis. Adina Taylor served in the Department of Education from 1975-2017. She was the former Principal of the Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School and her most recent position was Education Officer responsible for Adult and Continuing Education.

39 years service

Ermilita Elliott, 39 years developing and sustaining education on Nevis. Ermilita Elliott began her teaching career as an untrained teacher to trained teacher, to principal Education Officer.

30 years service

I. Edison Elliott, 30 years developing and sustaining education in Nevis. I. Edison Elliott is the longest recorded principal of the Charlestown Secondary School and the Charlestown Sixth Form College.

Junior Minister of Education, Hon. Troy Liburd commented that the evening’s event was a way to recognize the principals for their hard work during the school year.

“We will recognize you. We know that is not what you are looking for, but none-the-less we will recognize the hard work that you are doing,” Liburd said. “This appreciation can only go so far but I believe it signifies that we are serious about our schools, we are serious about giving the support that is necessary to our principals and to our teachers.”

Kevin Barret, Permeant Secretary in the Ministry of Education revealed that he suggested an appreciation dinner to Junior Minister Liburd. He noted that the eventwas a way for the principals to relaxreflect on the positives of the school year oppose to the negatives.

“It’s like a winding down to your long hard year of stewardship at your school. Just relax and have a good time,” he concluded.