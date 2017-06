Three young men are said to have been injured in a shooting incident that occurred shortly after midday in Rawlins Grounds, St. Paul’s, with one losing his life.

Details surrounding the incident are still sketchy and the condition of the other 2 victims is currently unknown.

This shooting comes three days after double homicides in Taylors Village and a murder of a young female in Nevis.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.