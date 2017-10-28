Three students receive the Right Hon Sir Simeon Daniel scholarship

Three first form students currently attending the Gingerland and Charlestown Secondary Schools are the 2017 recipients of the Bank of Nevis Sir Simeon Daniel scholarship.

Kerian Jones of the Gingerland Secondary , Kaylana Parry and Pearl Clarke both of the Charlestown Secondary school received their scholarship during a short handing over ceremony held at the Bank of Nevis Conference room Friday.

The recipients were selected after their names were submitted to the Bank of Nevis by the Department of Education. Then candidates had to be interviewed by the scholarship committee. The scholarship, $700 per year, provides for text books and uniforms and would be continued throughout the child’s enrollment in the school, barring there are no negative reports given as it relates to their conduct. An average grade of 85 percent must also be maintained.

General Manager at BON Everette Martin that the scholarships awarded to students on two factors, academics and also economics.

“I want to say how please we are to once again to present the scholarship this year to three students . normally it is two students one from Gingerland Secondary and from Charleston Secondary. However this year we have decided to extend an additional scholarship. The scholarship is not just based on academics but also based on economic need ,” he informed.

Adrian Daniel son of the late Sir Simeon Daniel also encouraged students to do well in the academics and urged them to make their families proud.

“My father was always a great proponent of education and empowerment . My father would have been proud of you and in fact his family who endorse this scholarship is very proud that every year the bank has chosen specific individuals to receive this scholarship,” he said

He admonished the students to “continue to do well. It is only through education that we can empower yourselves to be independent and it is only through that independence that we can have efficient and profound impact on, not only yourselves but your families and the community as well.”

The recipients concluded the ceremony by expressing their gratitude for receiving the scholarship.

The Bank of Nevis was founded by Sir Simeon Daniel and the scholarship program began in 2010 where two students one from each public high schools were given scholarships.