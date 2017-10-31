Tomorrow’s ‘Working for You’ to highlight community, social development

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Department of Community and Social Development has been proactive in taking its programmes to the people who need them most and working along with communities to improve the lives of its members. What those programmes are and how they are delivered will be discussed on tomorrow’s “Working for You” radio show.

Special guests are Ann Wigley, acting director of community and social development; Andre Caines, home care officer; and Delroy Prentice, community development officer. An overview of the activities held for the Month of the Older Persons will also be given by Wigley, while the officers will share some of their experiences out in the field.

Jacqueline Bryan will host the Nov. 1 programme, which offers weekly news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity administration, which has pledged “transparency, accountability, good governance and a fair share for all citizens of the federation.” It is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3 p.m. and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9 a.m. and 10:30-1noon, respectively. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sknismedia/.