Top Rotaract Official Visits Local Rotaract Clubs

District Rotaract Representative Kezra Lashley, during a four day visit to the St.Kitts Rotaract Club, related the challenging youth programme that’s being undertaken by the organization to help young people with their issues.

Lashley who hails from Trinidad and Tobago in a brief ceremony indicated that he was happy to have been in the Federation and noted that it was an honour and privilege to be here to work with the retractors from St. Kitts and Nevis

He told a meeting “This year our district’s theme is ‘Make A Difference, Leave Your mark’ and that theme is really calling on everyone to realize that they have a specific purpose in the world so we are looking at encouraging each Rotaractor to realize that they have a purpose and to engage their purpose of making a difference…Even in St.Kitts- Nevis, we are encouraging Rotaractors to make that positive difference.

“My job as District Rotaract representative of District 7030 is to promote the Rotaract programme in the District. Rotaract really is for young persons between the ages of 18 to 30 where we promote community service, professional development, networking and fellowship so it’s an honour and privilege to be here to work with the Rotaract Clubs of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

He also spoke to how the organization can be used in assisting troubled youths throughout the region.

“There are two ways Rotaract can assist troubled youths in the region (1) is first engaging with the youth as Rotaractors and getting them involved in the programme, as well as a lot of Rotaractors are involved in projects that engage the youth in their communities.

The representative of the district which spans from Kitts and Nevis to French Guiana also spoke to how he has seen the youth involvement in the Rotaract programme in the Caribbean.

“As of late there have been new transactors coming into our district and it is a new opportunity to engage the youth of the Caribbean islands and to let them know this is our world and we need to take care of our world,” he said.