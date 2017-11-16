Tourism Awareness Month focuses on building a sustainable product

SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – It is important to keep the conversation of tourism alive in the society because of the implications it has for the economy, livelihood and future of the island, says Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Carlene Henry-Morton.

Appearing on Wednesday’s Nov. 15 edition of “Working for You,” Morton highlighted that Tourism Awareness Month was designed to be a concerted effort by the ministry to emphasize and educate about the importance of the tourism product in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Morton said that people should be sensitized about the deliverables and expectations of the tourism industry in order to work toward an achievable goal. She also explained that while every month should be tourism month, November was selected to focus on some of the major drivers of tourism and to inform the public of the key role they play in improving the tourism sector. She further stated that the tourism product is something that has to be sustainable and passed on from one generation to the next.

While noting that the success of tourism has to be a collective effort among all stakeholders, Morton stated that the theme for this year’s Tourism awareness month is “Enhancing Our Nation’s Prosperity by Nurturing Tourism Sustainability,” which gels with the ministry’s efforts to create a product that will last. She added that the term sustainability means “enduring, resilient, and can persevere even though challenges may come.”

Saju Ng’alla, public relations manager at the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, mentioned that tourism is “everybody’s business.” He said that St. Kitts and Nevis is among one of the best tourist attractions in the Caribbean and in order to keep that status, it is important that everyone plays a pivotal role in helping to enhance the visitor experience, while supporting and developing the tourism product.

The year 2017 is recognized by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) as the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development under the theme “12 months to celebrate and promote the contribution of the tourism sector to building a better world.”