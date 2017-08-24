Photo: Diannille Taylor-Williams invites youth to attend upcoming Climate Smart Tourism Conference.

Tourism official invites youth to attend climate conference

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Young people in St. Kitts and Nevis, particularly those pursuing education tertiary in hospitality, tourism management or some other related field, are encouraged to register for an upcoming tourism conference that will explore climate change and sustainable tourism development.

The suggestion was made on this week’s edition of the radio programme “Working for You,” which featured representatives from the Ministry of Tourism sharing information about the Climate Smart Sustainable Tourism Forum Sept6-8. The conference will explore solutions for climate change that take into account adaptation and mitigation strategies.

The ministry’s assistant secretary, Diannille Taylor-Williams, said that officials are hoping for a good representation of young people.

“They are the innovators and we need that in tourism especially as a small destination,” she said, referring to the combined 105 square miles of the twin-island federation. “We don’t have the land space as some other destinations, but we can create the experience that is felt in bigger countries through technology and innovation. They [young people] have the ideas, so that is what we are relying on.

A special appeal was made for students in high schools and tertiary institutions to register at the reduced rate of EC$150 to participate in the three-day forum. The start of the event does coincide with the start of the new school year, but most institutions don’t have an intensive workload for students given that some of the month-long celebratory activities for the Sept. 19 Independence Day involves youth. Attending the conference will also open up avenues of networking for students among their peers, with officials from the private and public sectors, as well as local and international experts in the field of climate change.

“We are also encouraging local businesses [to] sponsor a student to participate in the forum,” Taylor-Williams said. “All of us, business sector and government, should be concerned about our youth involvement in opportunities such as this.”

Major elements of the conference will highlight sustainable tourism in the federation and include a look at best practices based on local and regional developments.