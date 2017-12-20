Tourism officials are special guests on ‘Working for You’ Dec. 20

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Ministry of Tourism officials Carlene Henry-Morton, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, and Diannille Taylor- Williams, sustainable tourism officer, are the special guests on the weekly radio and television programme “Working for You” Dec. 20.

The tourism officials will discuss the achievement of the ministry in copping the Excellence in Sustainable Tourism Award from a record-breaking 96 entries from 17 countries across seven major award categories. The Climate Smart Sustainable Tourism Forum was held at the Ocean Terrace Inn in St. Kitts Dec. 11-14 under the theme “Good for Us, Better for All.” Successes and challenges of the Ministry of Tourism in the 2016-2017 year will also be discussed. Additionally, initiatives to improve the tourism product in St. Kitts will be discoursed.

Tune in to listen and dialogue with Henry-Morton and Taylor-Williams as they share the vision of the Ministry of Tourism under the Team Unity administration.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, "Working for You" offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity administration.

