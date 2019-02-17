BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The tourism industry in St. Kitts and Nevis has a vast number of potential business opportunities for the youth to tap into, said Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, during the National Consultation on YOUth Forum on Feb. 14, which saw hundreds of young people actively engaging with several Cabinet ministers.

Minister Grant responded to a question about the opportunities available for young persons in the tourism industry. He noted, “Tourism is everybody’s business, adding that every month there are many young entrepreneurs, both male and female, who have found innovative ways to tap into the industry.

“They come up with products, new ideas that keep people coming,” said Minister Grant. “One of the things we have is a lot of repeat visitors and repeat visitors are not going to come unless they have a new product to come to.”

He said that as a service industry, persons have to think outside the box.

“It is not only the doctors and lawyers and teachers, but it is the tradesmen, the masons, the carpenters, the air-condition people, the taxi drivers, and the tour operators,” he said. “That is where the money is going to be made. So, the opportunities are there and so what you have to do now is harness your skills and get ready for the tremendous number of opportunities that this government is providing for you.”

“ We are not providing the opportunities for us; we are providing the opportunities for you. We want to see you make the best of life that you can and so we are putting the necessary things in place for you,” the tourism minister said.

Other Cabinet members on the panel included, Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris; Senior Minister Honourable Vance Amory; Attorney General Honourable Senator Vincent Byron Jr.; Minister Honourable Eugene Hamilton; Minister Honourable Mark Brantley; the Honourable Senator Wendy Phipps; and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Honourable Senator Akilah Byron-Nisbett.