By Loshaun Dixon

Cultural Preservationist Winston ‘Zack’ Nisbett is gearing up to host the 12th annual traditional music workshop at his Historical/Cultural Library and Museum in Buckley’s Estate and will focus on teaching the fife and other traditional instruments.

Nisbett, who has been the coordinator for this workshop since its inception told The Observer this year will see the workshop continuing to evolve with discipline continuing to be the focus for participants. He added that the theme for the workshop is “Discipline Continues to be the Key.”

The month long workshop will be held from Monday 30th July to Saturday. 2nd August, 2018, Monday to Friday each week. Classes start at 9.00 a.m. sharp, daily, to 3.00 p.m. Snacks will be provided.

The annual workshop, that targets children from ages four-to-12, will be held of Zack’s Historical-Cultural Library & Museum located at Buckley’s Estate a venue Nisbett feels will be comfortable for the children.

The workshop will be tutored by Mr. Robert ‘Bobby’ Martin, an outstanding musician for over 50 years. Instruments taught are the banjo, quatro, guitar and most specifically, the fife. “Participants will not only learn to play, but also will learn to make their own fifes.”

According to Nisbett, like in previous years, a grand ceremony will be held at the end of the workshop for students to display what they learned. “A graduation ceremony will be held at the end of the workshop, Saturday Aug. 2, where the participants will display their newly acquired musical skills in front of their parents, guardians and invited guests.

Workshop participants often perform at various activities and venues during and after the camp. Last year, they performed at Valu-Mart and at BestBuy and received a stipend for their performance.

Nisbett asks parents of interested students to obtain registration forms from him at his museum or call 664-9016.