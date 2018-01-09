Traffic department head is special guest on Jan. 10’s ‘Working for You’

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Inspector Carl Caines, who serves head of the Traffic Department in St. Kitts, will be the special guest on the weekly radio and television programme “Working for You” Jan. 10.

Tune in to hear Inspector Caines expound on recent initiatives of the government of National Unity to improve traffic flow in Basseterre with the implementation of traffic lights in certain areas and how this will impact motorists and pedestrians.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity administration, which has pledged “transparency, accountability, good governance and a fair share for all citizens of the federation.” The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who will provide you with timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3 .p.m and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio Thursdays from 7:30-9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.-noon respectively. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/.